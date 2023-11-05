Tiger Cement launches new product line under 'Tiger Concrete Products'

"Tiger cement" the country's leading cement company is coming to the market in a new packaging with the slogan 'Strong and Durability Bond'.

The new product line has been launched with the new brand name "Tiger Concrete Products" with eco-friendly concrete products, and readymix products.

The announcement was made on behalf of Western Engineering Group, the manufacturer of Tiger Cement, through a grand program titled 'Brand Renovation and Partner's Meet' at the Army Golf Club, golf garden on Saturday, 4 November 2023.

Also, Western Engineering Group Chairman: Nargis Ahmed, Group Managing Director: Bashir Ahmed, Director: Samaun Ahmed Moushumi, the Board of Directors and top officials of the organisation and Md Monowar Hossain were present at the event.