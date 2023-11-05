Tiger Cement launches new product line under 'Tiger Concrete Products'

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 12:35 pm

Tiger Cement launches new product line under 'Tiger Concrete Products'

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Tiger cement" the country's leading cement company is coming to the market in a new packaging with the slogan 'Strong and Durability Bond'. 

The new product line has been launched with the new brand name "Tiger Concrete Products" with eco-friendly concrete products, and readymix products.

The announcement was made on behalf of Western Engineering Group, the manufacturer of Tiger Cement, through a grand program titled 'Brand Renovation and Partner's Meet' at the Army Golf Club, golf garden on Saturday, 4 November 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Also, Western Engineering Group Chairman: Nargis Ahmed, Group Managing Director: Bashir Ahmed, Director: Samaun Ahmed Moushumi, the Board of Directors and top officials of the organisation and Md Monowar Hossain were present at the event. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

5h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

4h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

16h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

15h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

20h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

17h | TBS World