Thriving Skills to hold the first ever blockchain summit

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Online learning platforms for corporate professionals, Thriving Skills is going to hold the first-ever Blockchain Summit in Bangladesh, titled - Blockchain Summit 2022 in Association with The Business Standard on 27 May virtually.

The Summit is sponsored by Maxwell Stamp Limited while Daffodil International University is the Education Partner and Bdjobs.com is the Job Placement Partner, said a press release. 

The Bangladesh Blockchain Summit is taking place to make blockchain skills prevalent among business professionals. This summit plans to provide prominent blockchain practices from global blockchain experts, as well as live sessions with them.

One may take advantage of the opportunity to connect with some of the largest professional networks via masterclasses, online courses, and free panel discussions with industry professionals, the press release added. 

This virtual Summit has 5 keynote speakers who brief their masterclasses and 6-panel sessions where 24 panelists will attend to share their industry expertise as experts in the use of blockchain technology with the audience on 27 May.

 

