Three more customers become millionaire buying Walton fridge

Farmer Kamal Ali in Kuhstia, primary school’s teacher Munir Hossain in Brahmanbaria and tailor Masuder Rahman in Noakhali are officially handed over a Tk10 lakh worth cheque each.

Country's super brand Walton refrigerator's three more customers became a millionaire with the award of Tk 10 lakh each received from Walton in line with the customers' benefits, offered by the company in its prevailing 'Eid Mega Festival', states a press release.

The customers are Kamal Ali, a farmer in Kushtia; Munir Hossain, a school teacher in Brahmanbaria, and Masuder Rahman, a tailor in Noakhali. Prior to them, three customers- grocer Mazedul Islam in Nilphamari, tailor Hanif Sarder in Rajbari and readymade garment worker Selim Mia in Narayanganj also received the Walton fridge millionaire award on the purchase of local brand's refrigerators.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the country's super brand Walton initiated the 'Eid Mega Festival' on its various products under the nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season 11'.

Among the Walton fridge's new millionaires, Kamal Ali officially received a cheque of Tk 10 lakh at Molla Electronics, a distributor's showroom of Walton at Alamdanga in Chuadanga on July 18, 2021.

Earlier on July 16 of 2021, two cheques of Tk 10 lakh each were officially handed over to Munir Hossain at Walton Plaza in Brahmanbaria and also to Masuder Rahmana at Walton's distributor Haji Enterprise and Electronics at Basurhat in Noakhali.

Walton is conducting 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building a customer database for delivering online-based swift and best after-sales service. Under the 'Eid Mega Festival' offer, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk 10 lakh cash, sure cash voucher, cashback and various sorts of free products are given on the purchase of Walton refrigerator, television, air conditioner, washing machine, fan, gas stove and rice cooker.

Kamal Ali, who is now living at Ambari village in Kushtia's Mirpur upazila, said that he purchased a refrigerator worth of Tk. 28,500 from Molla Electronics. Meanwhile, the Walton fridge's model number, along with his and mobile number, was digitally registered. After a while, he received an SMS on his mobile phone from Walton with the notification that he was awarded Tk 10 lakh cash on digital registration of the Walton fridge he had purchased. Now, Ali intends to build a house with the awarded money.

Meanwhile, Munir Hossain, an assistant teacher of a local primary school in Brahmanbaria Sadar, also got Tk 10 lakh buying a refrigerator with installment facility from a local branch of Walton Plaza. On the other hand, Masuder Rahman, who is now residing at Mohammad Nagar of Noakhali's Companiganj upazila, also get Tk 10 lakh purchasing Walton fridge with the payment of only Tk 10,000 as a down payment from a Walton's distributor Haji Electronics at Basurhat.

At now, Walton has about two hundred models of refrigerators, freezers, and beverage coolers in the market. Walton has recently unveiled 27 new models of refrigerators on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. They also released over 50 models of refrigerators with updated designs and features.

Along with a one-year replacement guaranty, Walton fridge customers are enjoying a 12-year guarantee on compressors. Walton is delivering swift after-sales to home appliances users through its 76 service centers across the country.