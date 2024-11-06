Three day medical exhibition MEDEXPO begins in Dhaka

MEDEXPO 2024 is a three-day exhibition of healthcare and medical equipment that begins at the Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Dhaka hotel.

The leading communications and event management company Triune Group is organizing the 10th edition of the exhibition.

National professor Dr AK Azad Khan, Chairman of the Health Sector Reform Commission of the Interim Government and President of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, formally inaugurated the exhibition at a ceremony held today as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was addressed, among others by Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director, Triune Group; Dr. M A., Rashid, Advisor, Hospital Projects; BADAS Arefin Hossain, Managing Director, BABEL, Jithu Jose, Vice President, Apollo Hospitals Chennai, Olivier Loreaux, Director, Food and Beverage, InterContinental Dhaka among others.

Leading hospitals and healthcare service providers from India, Thailand, and Bangladesh, as well as diagnostic and medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers, showcase their latest state-of-the-art products at the exhibition. Participating organisations are offering special discounts on their products and services for visitors. Besides, renowned specialist doctors from local and foreign hospitals provide interested visitors with free consultations about the latest diagnostics and treatments.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director, Triune Group, organiser of MEDEXPO 2024 said, "The exhibition will provide a platform for direct interactions among various stakeholders of the healthcare and medical sectors. I sincerely hope the sellers and buyers of various medical equipment, products, and healthcare services would benefit from the event."

Apollo Hospitals Group from India will host a health awareness seminar on November 7 at 3:00 p.m. at the fair venue. The experts will discuss topics like robotics in joint replacement and recent advances in laparoscopic surgeries.

From November 6-8, 2024, MEDEXPO 2024 will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Hotel InterContinental Dhaka is the exhibition's Hospitality Partner, while The Bangladesh Monitor is the Media Partner.