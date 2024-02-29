Three-day long 15th 'Asia Pharma Expo' 2024 begins

The official opening of the three-day long 15th Asia Pharma Expo'-2024 was held today, February 29, 2024 (Thursday), at 10:00 AM, at the prestigious Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal, organized by Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries ( BAPI) in partnership with GPE Private Ltd.

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Samanta Lal Sen. Youth and Sports Minister and Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan MP was present as guest of honor. The event also welcomed esteemed special guests Vice Chairman of the Export Development Bureau; AHM Ahsan, Director General of the Drug Administration Department; Major General Mohammad Yusuf.

Abdul Muktadir, President of the Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry Association and Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, delivered the inaugural speech of the event. Mr. SM Shafiuzzaman, Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry Association, provided the closing remarks. Muhammad Halimuzzaman, treasurer, BAPI and Paresh Jhurmarvala, CEO of GPE Pvt Ltd., along with other international delegates, also shared their insights during the event.

Abdul Muktadir, highlighted the participation of a remarkable total of 751 companies from 36 countries, including major players like America, China, England, Germany, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ireland, and of course, Bangladesh. This arrangement includes pharma processing and packaging, biotech lab equipment, API manufacturing plants and machineries, pharma formulations and contract manufacturing. By doing this, domestic and foreign entrepreneurs will get to know details about various types of modern technology equipments and parts and raw materials related to the pharmaceutical industry.

The three-day Asia Pharma Expo will end on March 2nd,The expo will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm. It should be noted that now world class medicines are being produced in Bangladesh and it is possible to meet 98% of the total domestic demand of the country. Furthermore, Bangladesh's high-quality medicines are being exported to 138 countries worldwide.