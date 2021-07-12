Thought leadership broadcast ‘Preronar Kotha’ releases new season

Corporates

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 08:41 pm

Thought leadership broadcast ‘Preronar Kotha’ releases new season

In its endeavour to build a bridge between the youth and forerunners of the nation, Prerona Foundation is going to release Season 2 of its unique thought-leadership broadcast series 'Preronar Kotha'.

The new season is scheduled to begin on 17 July where four esteemed guests will share their stories of inspiration, said a media statement issued on Monday.

The inaugural season of the series had been highly praised by the young professionals, as well as the industry experts, since it successfully highlighted the inspirational messages from many industry pioneers.

Guests like Syed Manzur Elahi, Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, M Anis Ud Dowla, and Golam Mainuddin shared their views and opinions about professional development, career growth and industry trends on the platform.

The immersive philosophy of patriotism through professional contributions remained the underlying theme of all their narratives.   

The country's pioneers, including Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Asaduzzaman Noor, Dr Khondkar Siddique-e-Rabbani, and Rani Hamid are on the guestlist for the second season.

Anowarul Amin, chief executive officer (acting) of Prerona Foundation, said, "The aim of Preronar Kotha is to bring out the stories of inspiration, success, learnings, and challenges faced by people who have helped shape the nation's growth trajectory over the past 50 years."

"We hope season two will be enlightening the young generation who are our future leaders."

