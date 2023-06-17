Third Eye Solutions Ltd completes 'Corporate 8 Ball Championship'

Third Eye Solutions Limited, an advertising agency in Bangladesh, has announced completion of the opening ceremony of the Corporate 8 Ball Championship. The event took place on 16 June at 9:00am, at Gulshan Shooting Club, Dhaka.

"The Corporate 8 Ball Championship aims to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to showcase their exceptional pool-playing skills in a competitive and thrilling environment. This inaugural championship promises to redefine the landscape of corporate sporting events, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants," reads the release.

Among others, Arif R. Hossain, managing director of Advanced Development Technologies; Badrul Hasan,owner of Indigo, and managing director of BBS Cables; and Sheikh Aminur Rahman Chanchal, president of Corporate Executive Club Limited, attended the event.

Third Eye Solutions Limited extends its gratitude to all media representatives, corporate professionals, and pool enthusiasts who joined in the celebration of the opening ceremony of the Corporate 8 Ball Championship, the release added.