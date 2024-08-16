Third death anniversary of the visionary founder of Anwar Group

16 August, 2024, 02:20 pm
16 August, 2024

Third death anniversary of the visionary founder of Anwar Group

On this day, the Anwar Group family seeks the nation's prayers for the forgiveness of his soul

16 August, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 02:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today, 17 August 2024 marks the third death anniversary of Alhaj Anwar Hossain, the founder and Chairman of Anwar Group. 

Alhaj Anwar Hossain was a pioneering figure in the industrialisation of Bangladesh and played an undeniable role in building the economic infrastructure of post-independence Bangladesh. 

Although he is no longer with us, his ideals live on. The Anwar Group family, comprising 14,000 members, continues to honor his legacy. 

On this day, the Anwar Group family seeks the nation's prayers for the forgiveness of his soul

