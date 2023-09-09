There is no alternative than creating agri entrepreneurship in employment: Social Welfare minister

Photo: Courtesy

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed said today that agriculture in Bangladesh is moving forward and that there is no alternative than creating agricultural entrepreneurship in employment.

"Bangladesh's agriculture is now export oriented. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the country's hardworking and creative farmers and the agri-friendly policies and support of the present government," he said.

"Our agriculture has huge potential and is capable of moving forward as the government has already taken several steps for the benefit of this sector. All that is needed is a supportive business environment and generous funding that is easily affordable to our smallholding farmers. Given the necessary supportive environment, agriculture can be one of the foundations for building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh," he added.

The welfare minister made the comment while United Commercial Bank PLC, a leading private commercial bank in the country, has taken initiative to stand by the country's agri-entrepreneurs. In the same continuity, under the CSR project `Bhorosar Notun Janala' an Agricultural Entrepreneurs training was held on Saturday at Lalmonirhat Government College Auditorium. Minister of Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed MP inaugurated the program as the Chief Guest.

The minister has also said, "Agriculture has always been considered as a priority sector in the economy of Bangladesh. Agriculture has come to us with surprising success under the multifaceted measures and plans of the present democratic government. Especially, the farmer centric initiatives of the current government including facilitating them using technology in agriculture transformed the country from food deficiency to food surplus country. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, rice production has increased by 6 million metric tons in the last eight years. All the credit goes to the farmers and this complex task has been made possible through the dedicated efforts of the farmers, agriculture-friendly policy of the government, supply of necessary materials on time, continuation of subsidy in agriculture, facility of opening bank account at the cost of 10 Taka, distribution of 20 million agricultural cards.''

He also added that there is no alternative than creating agricultural entrepreneurship in employment and ensuring food security, countless business administration degree holders in the country can create employment opportunities in agriculture which will play a positive role in the progress of the country.''

Speaking as the special guest, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB said, "our special CSR project will open a 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' in the minds of agri-entrepreneurs in the country. It will help to find a 'way' to stand by the side of agriculture and farmers inspired by the mantra of building a golden Bengal,"

The day-long agri-entrepreneurship conference was attended by about 250 enthusiastic agri-entrepreneurs from 5 Upazilas of Lalmonirhat district. Deputy Managing Director of UCB, Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television and Agricultural information Analyst, Prof. Md. Yusuf Ali, Principal, Lalmonirhat Government College, Mohammad Ullah, District Commissioner, Mohammad Saiful Islam, District Police Super, Md. Hamidur Rahman, Deputy Director of District Agriculture Extension, and UCB Branch Manager Ahsanuzzaman gave welcome speech on the occasion.

On the same day, a similar type of skill development training was held for 150 agricultural entrepreneurs from 6 Upazilas of the district at the Nilphamari Denish Leprosy Mission auditorium.

In both the training sessions in Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari, the resource persons discussed marketing, managerial skills, banking and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises, and answered the various queries of the entrepreneurs.