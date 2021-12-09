The2hourjob, Ulka Games host Digital Career Conclave 2021

To address the emergence of Digital Career, its relevance in the pandemic stricken current world, and how talented youths may approach the neo digital workplace the2hourjob in association with Ulka Games held a 2 days long Digital Career Conclave 2021.

The event was a series of webinars from 7 to 8 December, reads a press release.

It is defined for youths, young freelancers, fresh university graduates, and current university students that are eager to take up the ever-demanding routes of digital careers.

State Minister for ICT Zunayed Ahmed Palak MP graced the programme as the chief guest.

In his speech, he said, "The dream of Digital Bangladesh is now a reality, we have completed the dream of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We are offering young entrepreneurs' loans, grants, and equity-based funding as well as monitoring. We are adamant in guiding the youth towards becoming the changemakers of Digital Bangladesh. We have created 16000 mobile app developers under 41 Gaming Testing lab. More than 50 Animated Game making is ongoing. From start-up Bangladesh and Idea Project, We are here to bring the necessary change in this sector."

Among other guests, Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division. Anowarul Islam, Project Director, GAD, ICT Division. Sami Ahmed, Policy Adviser, LICT. Quazi M. Ahmed, President, BOLD. Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director, IBA, University of Dhaka. Sayed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS. Barrister A B M Hamidul Mishbah, Founder & CEO, Bangladesh IP Forum. Arif Mohammad, CEO & Director, Technomagic Ltd. Zamilur Rashid, CEO, ULKA Games Limited. Sanjida Khandoker, Founder, the2hourjob attended. Solaiman Shukhon, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Nagad accelerated the webinar.

In the last 12 years, a strong ICT backbone has been created in the country, which has led to the expansion of information and communication technology to rural areas. The government is working to ensure the internet for all by 2021. E-commerce is expanding. Digital transactions are on the rise. Almost every activity at the government level is being done through programs on virtual platforms. Various events are still being organized on virtual platforms. In fact, digital technology has touched almost every corner of the country.

The2hourjob platform offers jobs for women, which can be done from home. Jobs are categorized in different sections on the website. Starting from writing blogs to making websites, audio and video support, research and analysis, programming and technology, professional and creative writing, business support to legal support – all can be found. Employers can find services like marketing, research, digital, and IT support from the platform. anyone can create an employer's account and post a job there. On the other hand, job seekers can register, open an account and browse jobs that are categorized on the menu at the top of the website.

Keeping pace with the world, the market of mobile games in our country is also growing day by day. According to 2020 figures, the mobile gaming industry worth about 80 billion has about 2.5 billion active players who regularly play a variety of mobile games. Bangladesh ranks 7th in terms of the global population and the Bangladesh market is an important one in the global market of games as a large target audience among the population of this country is the youth. New jobs are being created in this arena with foreign investment coming in.

In 2019, India's leading mobile game maker Moonfrog Labs invested in Bangladesh and established its affiliate ULKA GAMES LIMITED (UGL here. Stillfront Group, a Swedish-based mobile games maker, has recently acquired a 100 % stake in Moonfrog Labs of India and their Bangladesh affiliate Ulka Games Limited for around Tk 750 crore. Through this, Ulka Games Limited was established as the first international standard mobile gaming company in Bangladesh. UGL is the fastest-growing game development studio in Bangladesh. We focus on Card, Board, and Casual mobile games for South Asia. UGL is committed to the development of the Game industry of Bangladesh. With 45+ passionate game professionals, they are part of Moonfrog Labs Private Limited, India's leading game development studio.

According to Sami Ahmed, Policy Adviser, LICT, "are working on different areas of technology in the international market, I would like to focus on the Gaming sector. We have the possibility of earning and creating many jobs in this sector. We need to develop the skilled resource in this sector to get involved in this multi-million-dollar market."

Barrister A B M Hamidul Mishbah, Founder & CEO, Bangladesh IP Forum thanked the organizers for such initiatives. 'I am thrilled to be a part of it. The digital career concept is adding value to the ever-changing landscape of the job market. We have to place correct ideas in correct positions, to bring innovative -0 out of box ideas. We are here to guide and support the young generation from Bangladesh IP Forum. "

Zamilur Rashid, CEO, ULKA Games Limited believes there is a huge future opportunity for us. It has only been 12 years, it is hard to predict what will happen in the next 10 years, but I strongly believe if we can work together, it will take no time to become a lucrative sector for Bangladeshi talented youths. "