Thai embassy will promote Bangladeshi products in Thailand

The Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka will take initiative to increase the sale of Bangladeshi products in the Thai market, said Thailand's ambassador to Bangladesh.

Makawadee Sumitmor made the pledge during a meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) on Tuesday, reads a press statement.

The ambassador said positive progress has been made on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Thailand and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Jasim said such agreements will be essential for Bangladesh's economic development following its estimated LDC graduation in 2026 as the country will lose some market advantage in the world economy.

However, before concluding FTAs, the trade imbalance between the two countries must be addressed, said the FBCCI chief.

He said bilateral trade between the two countries has long been in favour of Thailand.

Urging Thai investors to invest in Bangladesh, Jasim said that Thai investment can be lucrative, especially in agro-processing.

Responding to Jasim's call, the Thai ambassador said there is a possibility of creating high demand for Bangladeshi products in Thailand if the products can be properly promoted.

In particular, there is a huge opportunity to export readymade garments, leather goods, and fish from Bangladesh, she added.

Among others from FBCCI, Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents MA Momen and Md Habib Ullah Don, and Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, were present at the meeting.