Thai Embassy renews Bangladesh visa processing mandate with VFS Global 

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:55 pm

Thai Embassy renews Bangladesh visa processing mandate with VFS Global 

The Thailand government has renewed its Bangladesh visa processing mandate with VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. 

VFS Global will cater to travellers from Bangladesh across visa categories through visa application centres in Chittagong, Dhaka, and Sylhet, said a press release. 

VFS Global's relationship with the Government of Thailand dates back nearly two decades. The company has processed more than two million Thai visa applications since 2005. 

VFS Global also plans to offer to drop off centres in Khulna and Rajsahi.  

"The renewal of Thailand visa mandate in Bangladesh testifies our proven record of nurturing trusted partnerships, excellence in business delivery, and our approach on customer centricity over the past two decades. We would like to thank the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka for its continued faith in us,'' said Prabuddha Sen, COO - South Asia, VFS Global. 
 

