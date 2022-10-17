TESOL Society of Bangladesh organises national symposium on English teachers’ professional development 

Corporates

TBS Report 
17 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:39 am

Related News

TESOL Society of Bangladesh organises national symposium on English teachers’ professional development 

TBS Report 
17 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:39 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

TESOL Society of Bangladesh (TSB) and the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM), with support from State University of Bangladesh (SUB), recently organised a daylong national symposium on English teachers' professional development.

The initiative titled "Pathways to Teaching English: Innovative Pedagogies and Techniques in the 21st Century" was held on Saturday (15 October) at the NAEM Auditorium in Dhaka, reads an official press release.  

Professor Dr  Md  Nizamul Karim, Director General, NAEM graced the event as the chief guest. 

Touhida Easmin Humaira, assistant professor and head of English department, SUB, was present at the event as the special guest. 

Professor Dr Prabir Kumar Bhattcharjee, director, Training Wing, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and Dr Tahsina Akter, director, Training, NAEM were the guests of Honour at the national symposium. 

The acting president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, Md Hamidul Haque, assistant professor and head of American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB), delivered the welcome speech and shared the vision of the society to the different stakeholders present at the symposium.

All the 11 sessions of the symposium aimed at exploring the essential knowledge and pedagogy of the teachers by exposing them to a range of English language teaching techniques and strategies through expert trainers from various academic institutions.

The keynote speaker for the event, Dr Lawrence N. Berlin, professor emeritus, Northeastern Illinois University, and English language specialist for the US Embassy Dhaka and NAEM conducted his session on "A Participatory Approach for a Socio-Critical Age: Responsive and Innovative English Language Teaching in the 21st Century."

The symposium also featured a presentation on English programs by the British Council Dhaka.

The workshops in this symposium were conducted by experienced educators and teacher trainers from the TESOL Society of Bangladesh and the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM). 

Some 150 English teachers from government and non-government schools, madrasahs, and universities from all over the country participated in this symposium. 

The daylong symposium became an animated platform of knowledge exchange and experience sharing for the participants as well as the trainers. After the session, the participants shared their positive reflections regarding the program. 

The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks from the convenor of the symposium Tamanna Maqsood, Director, CEL, SUB, followed by the certificate-giving ceremony. 

The programme was anchored by Nushrat Ara Oishe, lecturer, SUB and joint secretary, TESOL Society Bangladesh.

TESOL Bangladesh / English Language / National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) / State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

5m | Panorama
Will Shashi Tharoor be under the tutelage of the Gandhis if he wins the presidency by chance? Photo: Reuters

Is Congress equipped for a Party President like Shashi Tharoor?

1h | Thoughts
Ben Bernanke. Sketch: TBS

How a financial crisis can turn into a Great Depression

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

13h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

14h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

15h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine