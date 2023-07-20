Ten Years After Rana Plaza show opens in Dhaka on Friday

Ten Years After Rana Plaza, an immersive exhibition marking ten years of the Rana Plaza disaster through interdisciplinary works on the subject by Bangladeshi photographer and filmmaker, Ismail Ferdous, is set to begin on Friday (21 July) at Drik Gallery, Dhaka, said a press release.

Following the tragic collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in 2013, one of the most devastating industrial disasters in Bangladesh's history claiming the lives of over 1,100 workers, Ferdous has passionately advocated against the detrimental impacts of the "fast fashion" industry on Bangladesh.

Through his documentary film titled The Cost of Fashion and photo projects including After Rana Plaza, he has captured the untold stories of the survivors and families of the victims.

The exhibition serves as a continuation of his ongoing efforts to explore the struggle of memory against forgetting. Through sombre photographs, videos, narratives, interactive installations, and posters, the show aims to challenge the complacency of the middle-class audience and ensure that the memories of Rana Plaza remain ingrained in personal, social, and national history.

This exhibition stands as a solemn commemoration of the horrors that unfolded on 24 April, 2013, and is designed to encourage deep reflection on the continued efforts required to secure labour rights for garment workers in Bangladesh.

Throughout his career, Ismail has collaborated with esteemed international newspapers, magazines, and corporate clients, including The New York Times Magazine, Geo Magazine, The Washington Post, Le Monde M magazine, Hermes, and many others. Since 2017, he has been a frequent contributor to National Geographic Magazine, contributing challenging stories on diverse subjects. He is currently working as a member of Agence VU' in Paris.

Ismail Ferdous's outstanding work has garnered recognition and accolades, including the prestigious World Press Photo, Picture of the Year International, Alexa Foundation Grant, Getty Images Instagram Grant, and numerous other major photography awards.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 21 July to 29 July every day from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Drik Gallery (Level 2, DrikPath Bhaban), Dhaka.