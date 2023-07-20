Ten Years After Rana Plaza show opens in Dhaka on Friday

Corporates

Press Release
20 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

Ten Years After Rana Plaza show opens in Dhaka on Friday

Press Release
20 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 01:34 pm

Ten Years After Rana Plaza, an immersive exhibition marking ten years of the Rana Plaza disaster through interdisciplinary works on the subject by Bangladeshi photographer and filmmaker, Ismail Ferdous, is set to begin on Friday (21 July) at Drik Gallery, Dhaka, said a press release. 

Following the tragic collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in 2013, one of the most devastating industrial disasters in Bangladesh's history claiming the lives of over 1,100 workers, Ferdous has passionately advocated against the detrimental impacts of the "fast fashion" industry on Bangladesh.

Through his documentary film titled The Cost of Fashion and photo projects including After Rana Plaza, he has captured the untold stories of the survivors and families of the victims.

The exhibition serves as a continuation of his ongoing efforts to explore the struggle of memory against forgetting. Through sombre photographs, videos, narratives, interactive installations, and posters, the show aims to challenge the complacency of the middle-class audience and ensure that the memories of Rana Plaza remain ingrained in personal, social, and national history.

This exhibition stands as a solemn commemoration of the horrors that unfolded on 24 April, 2013, and is designed to encourage deep reflection on the continued efforts required to secure labour rights for garment workers in Bangladesh.

Throughout his career, Ismail has collaborated with esteemed international newspapers, magazines, and corporate clients, including The New York Times Magazine, Geo Magazine, The Washington Post, Le Monde M magazine, Hermes, and many others. Since 2017, he has been a frequent contributor to National Geographic Magazine, contributing challenging stories on diverse subjects. He is currently working as a member of Agence VU' in Paris.

Ismail Ferdous's outstanding work has garnered recognition and accolades, including the prestigious World Press Photo, Picture of the Year International, Alexa Foundation Grant, Getty Images Instagram Grant, and numerous other major photography awards.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 21 July to 29 July every day from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Drik Gallery (Level 2, DrikPath Bhaban), Dhaka.

Rana Plaza Tragedy / Drik

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

6h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

7h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

7h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers