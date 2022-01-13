Teletalk, Summit Towers link tower-sharing agreement

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 12:16 pm

Summit Towers Limited (STL) has signed an agreement with Teletalk Bangladesh under the tower sharing guideline of the government.

In presence of STL key shareholder' Summit Communications Limited chairman Muhammad Farid Khan, STL Managing Director and CEO Md Arif Al Islam and Teletalk Bangladesh Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin signed an agreement at head office of the operator in the capital recently (on Wednesday). High officials from both companies were also present on the occasion.

At the meeting, Teletalk Bangladesh Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin said the state-owned mobile network operator has taken a mega plan to setup 2,500 base stations to expand the 5G services across the country.

As a first telecom operator, Teletalk has launched the fifth generation (5G) network service in Bangladesh. The operator has been expanding its network continuously to meet the demand of growing customer base.

Besides ensuring the excellence in service, Teletalk has been working relentlessly to expand the network system. Meanwhile, all 64 districts, 402 upazilas and most of the highways have been brought under coverage of the state-owned carrier. The project is underway to reach uninterrupted network everywhere.

Over the last one decade, Teletalk has been strengthening its network through Summit Communications Limited's fiber optic infrastructure.

Mr Muhammad Farid Khan said the collaboration with state-owned operator and working together for the service improvement is a matter of pride for Summit Towers Limited.

"Summit Towers Limited has built 700 towers across 56 districts over the country. The expansion of towers in other districts are progressing rapidly," he also said.

STL has been constructing the telecom tower infrastructures for mobile network operators after license receiving from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in 2018.

Summit Group has been working towards infrastructure development of the country over the last four decades. The Group involves in telecom infrastructure development through expanding businesses in fiber-optic, gateway and tower management.

Summit Towers Limited (STL) is operating as a subsidiary of Summit Communications Limited (SComm).  

