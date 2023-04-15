Teletalk to strengthen nationwide network with Huawei Technology

Teletalk Bangladesh Limited has signed an agreement with Huawei to upgrade Teletalk's network to ensure better coverage in rural areas and 5G readiness. The signing ceremony occurred at Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan yesterday 13 April 2023, reads a press release.

A.K.M. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited; Md. Khayrul Hasan, Project Director, Expansion of Teletalk's Network up to Rural Areas and Network Readiness for 5G Services Project, Teletalk; Pan Junfeng (Peter), President of Huawei South Asia Representative Office and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh; Guo Yu, Account Director, Huawei, were at the signing event along with other officials from both companies.

The project will ensure 4G coverage for the marginal people of Bangladesh. Huawei will facilitate Teletalk with new 4G sites, core network, IP network, charging and billing system modernization solution.

Pan Junfeng from Huawei said at the event, "Digital connectivity is the key to transforming the country, and we continue to help the nation develop its ICT & Telecommunication sector. With that inspiration, we have been a responsible member of this ecosystem in Bangladesh with our latest and advanced technology. Previously, we partnered with Teletalk to launch 5G for the first time in Bangladesh. It was a great achievement. We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Teletalk Bangladesh Limited further. We hope this agreement will help the nation to increase the pace of achieving the vision of Smart Bangladesh."

A.K.M. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director, Teletalk, shared, "We want to diversify our network so that everyone nationwide can access high-speed connectivity; thus, we have taken on the major network upgradation project. We want to offer superior service to our subscribers at affordable costs. Huawei has fantastic technologies, solutions, and team to support Teletalk in meeting its ambition. Thus, we feel pleased to partner with Huawei and upgrade our network nationwide. We aim to finish the project by mid-2024."

Huawei has served in Bangladesh for around 25 years and has been serving Teletalk with new technologies as per its need since 2004. In December 2021, Teletalk introduced 5G in Bangladesh in collaboration with its most reliable partner Huawei.