Teletalk signs agreement with Govt Bangla College

Teletalk Bangladesh signed an agreement with Government Bangla College on Tuesday (20 June).

Under the agreement, Teletalk will provide various corporate service including voice and internet to the teachers, staff and employees of Bangla College, reads a press release.

Prof Jahangir Hossain, principal of Bangla College, and Mostafa Kamal, senior manager (corporate sales) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Teachers of Bangla College and senior officials of Teletalk were also present during the signing ceremony.

