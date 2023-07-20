Teletalk to provide corporate service to Department of Archeology

The country's only state-owned telecom operator Teletalk will provide corporate services to the Department of Archeology.

The two parties recently signed a memorandum of understanding to this end recently, according to a press statement.

Chandan Kumar Dey, director general of the Department of Archeology and Md Saifur Rahman Khan, additional general manager of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf their respective organisations.

Tanya Sultana, assistant director of the Department of Archeology; and Md Belal Uddin Sajib (manager) of Teletalk were present on the occasion along with others.