Teletalk inks tower sharing deal with Summit Towers

Corporates

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

Teletalk inks tower sharing deal with Summit Towers

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:09 pm
Teletalk inks tower sharing deal with Summit Towers

Teletalk Bangladesh and Summit Towers Limited signed an agreement under the tower sharing policy. 

Md Arif Al Islam, managing director and CEO of Summit Towers Ltd, Md Sahab Uddin, managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Wednesday (12 January).

Md Farid Khan, chairman of Summit Towers Ltd, was present at the agreement signing ceremony.

Taletalk Managing Director Sahab Uddin said that there are big plans to set up 2,500 base stations to expand 5G network services across the country.

State-owned telecom service provider Teletalk launched the Fifth Generation (5G) technology for cellular networks in the country in December last year.

Teletalk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

8h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

11h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

13h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

3h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

3h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

8h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike