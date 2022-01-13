Teletalk inks tower sharing deal with Summit Towers

Teletalk Bangladesh and Summit Towers Limited signed an agreement under the tower sharing policy.

Md Arif Al Islam, managing director and CEO of Summit Towers Ltd, Md Sahab Uddin, managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Wednesday (12 January).

Md Farid Khan, chairman of Summit Towers Ltd, was present at the agreement signing ceremony.

Taletalk Managing Director Sahab Uddin said that there are big plans to set up 2,500 base stations to expand 5G network services across the country.

State-owned telecom service provider Teletalk launched the Fifth Generation (5G) technology for cellular networks in the country in December last year.