Teletalk gets 30 MHz waves in BTRC auction 

State-owned mobile operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited has purchased 30 MHz wave airwaves on 2.6 GHz band at an auction organised by BTRC at Hotel Intercontinental.

Teletalk's current total wave length stands at 55.20 MHz, including the previous 25.2 MHz, read a press release.

With the new 30 MHz wave, Teletalk's customers will be able to get better 4G services. At the same time the way to provide 5G services commercially has been facilitated.

Four mobile operators have acquired 190MHz new spectrum on 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands in Thursday's auction.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) organised the auction to award 220MHz radio frequency to provide 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G cellular mobile services.