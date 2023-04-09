Teletalk dealers' conference held

The only state-owned mobile network operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited held its Dealers' Conference 2023 on 6 April at a convention hall in the capital.

Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, chairman, board of directors, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited and secretary, Post and Telecommunication Division, was present as the chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

The conference was chaired by AKM Habibur Rahman, managing director, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.

The secretary gave various directions to the dealers while having a discussion.

In addition to the dealers, senior officials of Teletalk were also present at the conference.