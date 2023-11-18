TEDxRUET unveils 'Discovering Dimensions' in Rajshahi

Corporates

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:51 pm

Themed “Discovering Dimensions”, the event brought together diverse thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries

TEDxRUET, organised by Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet), unfolded its extraordinary journey on 10 November, at Zilla Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Rajshahi.

Themed "Discovering Dimensions", the event brought together diverse thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries.

Syed Mohammad Sadab Ishraque, the Licensee, and Lead Organiser, TEDxRUET, presided over by the event. He expressed enthusiasm, stating that TEDxRUET is a celebration of human intellect, sharing ideas that can ripple through society and ignite change.

Renowned photojournalist GMB Akash portrayed breaking the chains of poverty through powerful imagery, while Syed Abdullah Jayed advocated for a growth mindset.

Rajib Hossain highlighted the transformative power of hope.

Dr Abdur Noor Tushar discussed societal values and norms. Rakibul Hassan delved into automation in government services, Tawhida Shiropa emphasized vulnerability as a mental health superpower, and Ahmed Istiaq explored communication strategies in the digital age.

Ashfaque Nipun shared the journey of a storyteller within the immersive world of "Mohanagar".

The event fostered meaningful connections, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees. TEDxRUET, committed to the TEDx mission, aims to converge diverse perspectives, collide ideas, and forge meaningful connections.

Special mention was given to the title partner "PRAN-RFL Group", who's financial and logistical contributions played a crucial role in the success of TEDxRUET 2023. Other partners included "The Blackboard Academy" as the bronze partner, "Wattson Group" as the apparel partner, "Bohubrihi" as the strategic partner, and "Calisto" as the community partner.

"The Business Standard" and "Somoy News" served as media partners.

In summary, TEDxRUET 2023 was a massive success, thanks to the support of partners like "PRAN-RFL Group" and others. The event celebrated diverse ideas and perspectives, fulfilling the TEDx mission of inspiring change and progress. 

 

