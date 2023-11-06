TEDxRUET set to launch idea-sharing event 'Discovering Dimensions' on 10 November

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 03:59 pm

TEDxRUET set to launch idea-sharing event 'Discovering Dimensions' on 10 November

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 03:59 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

TEDxRUET, known for its professionalism and dynamic platform is set to take place on 10 November, 2023. 

Organized by the renowned Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), the event aims to bring together a diverse range of thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their pioneering insights and groundbreaking ideas. 

The theme of this year's event is "Discovering Dimensions," which means exploring and uncovering new layers of imagination, perspectives, or aspects of a subject we are oblivious to, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Organized by a dedicated team of 35 members, TEDxRUET 2023 will bring together a diverse lineup of speakers, from photo journalist GMB Akash and director Ashfaque Nipun to renowned social contributor Dr Abdun Noor Tushar. 

From the founder of NEXT ventures Syed Abdullah Jayed, Bangladeshi machine learning pioneer Rakibul Hassan, to the Ex-commando Rajib Hossain, corporate coach Ahmed Ishtiaq, and the founder of Moner Bondhu, Tawhida. Each of these has significantly impacted their respective fields. 

Their enlightening talks will encourage the exploration of untapped dimensions in science, and technology and inspire the audience to delve into uncharted territories of arts, and societal development. 

This year, TEDxRUET is honoured to have PRAN-RFL Group as the title sponsor, elevating the event with its esteemed support. The BlackBoard Academy joins as the esteemed Bronze Partner. The Wattson Group takes as a dedicated Apparel Partner, ensuring that the event is presented with style and sophistication. Additionally, the collaboration with Bohubrihi as the Strategic Partner valuable insights into the TEDxRUET platform. The event's outreach and impact are further amplified through the valuable partnerships with Somoy News and The Business Standard. 

TEDxRUET is about the audience as much as it's about the speakers. The attendees can expect to engage in a series of talks and engage with the speakers afterwards and form meaningful connections and network with the brilliant speakers. It's not just a speaking conference for those who attend. It's like a religious ceremony; a celebration of human potential and the remarkable power of ideas. 

TEDxRUET invites all individuals with a passion for learning and a curiosity to join this enlightening event and contribute to the collective journey of discovering new dimensions. The event is set to take place at 3:00 p.m. at the RUET auditorium. 

For more information about TEDxRUET and to reserve tickets for the event, please visit the official website at www.tedxruet.org

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'Don't want to be burned': Transport workers defy fear, take to roads to stave off hunger

1h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

5h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

20h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

19h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

21h | TBS Today