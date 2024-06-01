TEDx ChittagongUniversity all set to inspire, 'A New Tomorrow'on 4 June

TEDx ChittagongUniversity is going to be held for the first time at Chittagong University under the theme "A New Tomorrow". This event is curated by the Chittagong University Research and Higher Study Society (CURHS).

TEDx ChittagongUniversity will be held on 4 June at the Marine Science Faculty Auditorium of Chittagong University. The focus will be on diverse and impactful topics, including science, research, environmental issues, autism, freedom of speech, music, literature, mountaineering, and women's empowerment, reads a press release.

TEDx is a TED-affiliated platform. This prestigious international platform, known for featuring influential figures such as Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Stephen Hawking, Shah Rukh Khan, Jack Ma, Warren Buffett, and Malala Yousafzai, will bring together eminent personalities from various fields to share their insights and experiences.

Speakers at this event include Independence Award-winning scientist Dr. Haseena Khan, renowned debater and television presenter Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar, celebrated lyricist and corporate personality Asif Iqbal, and respected writer and journalist Anisul Hoque. Pediatrician Professor Dr. Basana Muhuri will discuss her extensive experience in child healthcare, while Chittagong University professor and leading Halda River researcher Dr. Manzoorul Kibria will share his insights. Everest mountaineer Dr. Babar Ali will recount his thrilling experiences, and Miss Bangladesh 2007 Jannatul Ferdoush Peya will speak on empowerment and personal growth.

The Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abu Taher, will inaugurate the event. Special guests include Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Md. Sikandar Chowdhury, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Benu Kumar Dey, and General Manager of Abul Khair Group ANM Wazed Ali.

Nusrat Afrin, Licensee, Lead Organiser and Curator of TEDxChittagongUniversity said,"A New Tomorrow, brimming with new ideas, insights, and experiences, is on the horizon. At TEDxChittagongUniversity, we embrace this vision wholeheartedly. We are excited to share our innovations and passions globally, spotlighting our dedication to science and creativity. Our event will feature a prestigious lineup of guests, ranging from Everest summiteers to doctors, debaters, researchers, models, and legal experts. We have precisely selected a diverse panel of speakers capable of showcasing our culture, skills, and insights with grace. Our dedicated team is relentlessly working to ensure the success of this event. We aspire for our TEDx event to set a new benchmark in Bangladesh's history."

The event is title-sponsored by AMA Coffee, with additional support from the MBA Association Chittagong University (MACU), Confidence Salt, Stellar, and Habib Tazkira's. Pusti will serve as the beverage partner, while food partners include White Rabbit, Lonestar Steak House, and Chillox. The English Academy and Creative IT Institute are the academic partners, Esperia Healthcare is the healthcare partner, and US-Bangla Airlines is the travel partner. The event will be broadcast by Channel 24 and Somoy TV. The Financial Express and The Business Standard will be the media partner of this event.

