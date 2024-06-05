TEDx Chittagong University held under the theme 'A New Tomorrow'

For the first time Tedx talk was held at the University of Chittagong under the theme "A New Tomorrow" curated by the Chittagong University Research and Higher Study Society (CURHS).

Tuesday (4 June) at 11 AM the event held focusing on Science, Research, Environmental Issues, Autism, Freedom of speech, Music, Literature, Mountaineering and Women's Empowerment at the Marine Science Faculty Auditorium of Chittagong University, reads a press release.

The Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abu Taher inaugurated the event. Special guests including Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Benu Kumar Dey, and General Manager of Abul Khair Group ANM Wazed Ali were also present.

Speakers at this event include Independence Award-winning scientist Dr. Haseena Khan, debater and television presenter Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar, lyricist and corporate personality Asif Iqbal, and writer and journalist Anisul Hoque. Pediatrician Professor Dr. Basana Muhuri discussed her extensive experience in child healthcare, while Chittagong University professor and leading Halda River researcher Dr. Manzoorul Kibria shared his insights and Everest mountaineer Dr. Babar Ali recounted his thrilling experiences, and Miss Bangladesh 2007 Jannatul Ferdoush Peya focused on empowerment and personal growth of her life.

In the speech of the chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Abu Taher said, some people think that the university is just an institution. But I think university is a place to innovate. I will do whatever it takes to improve the university. I want my university to be innovative. I always applaud the innovations of my students.

He also said that we have already presented the new ideas and inventions of the students in the university through the innovation hub. I always appreciate new idea generators, always ready to work for their development. This requires everyone's cooperation.

The event is title-sponsored by AMA Coffee, with additional support from the MBA Association Chittagong University (MACU), Confidence Salt, Stellar, and Habib Tazkira's. Pustil served as the beverage partner, while food partners included White Rabbit, Lonestar Steak House, and Chillox. The English Academy and Creative IT Institute are the academic partners, Esperia Healthcare is the healthcare partner, and US-Bangla Airlines is the travel partner. The Business Standard, The Financial Express, Channel 24, Somoy Tv, Daily Purbokone are the media partners of this event.