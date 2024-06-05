TEDx Chittagong University held under the theme 'A New Tomorrow'

Corporates

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:19 pm

TEDx Chittagong University held under the theme 'A New Tomorrow'

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:19 pm
TEDx Chittagong University held under the theme &#039;A New Tomorrow&#039;

For the first time Tedx talk was held at the University of Chittagong under the theme "A New Tomorrow" curated by the Chittagong University Research and Higher Study Society (CURHS). 

Tuesday (4 June) at 11 AM the event held focusing on Science, Research, Environmental Issues, Autism, Freedom of speech, Music, Literature, Mountaineering and Women's Empowerment at the Marine Science Faculty Auditorium of Chittagong University, reads a press release. 

The Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abu Taher inaugurated the event. Special guests including Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Benu Kumar Dey, and General Manager of Abul Khair Group ANM Wazed Ali were also present. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speakers at this event include Independence Award-winning scientist Dr. Haseena Khan, debater and television presenter Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar,  lyricist and corporate personality Asif Iqbal, and writer and journalist Anisul Hoque. Pediatrician Professor Dr. Basana Muhuri discussed her extensive experience in child healthcare, while Chittagong University professor and leading Halda River researcher Dr. Manzoorul Kibria shared his insights and Everest mountaineer Dr. Babar Ali recounted his thrilling experiences, and Miss Bangladesh 2007 Jannatul Ferdoush Peya focused on empowerment and personal growth of her life. 

In the speech of the chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.  Md. Abu Taher said, some people think that the university is just an institution. But I think university is a place to innovate.  I will do whatever it takes to improve the university. I want my university to be innovative. I always applaud the innovations of my students. 

He also said that we have already presented the new ideas and inventions of the students in the university through the innovation hub.  I always appreciate new idea generators, always ready to work for their development.  This requires everyone's cooperation.

The event is title-sponsored by AMA Coffee, with additional support from the MBA Association Chittagong University (MACU), Confidence Salt, Stellar, and Habib Tazkira's. Pustil served as the beverage partner, while food partners included White Rabbit, Lonestar Steak House, and Chillox. The English Academy and Creative IT Institute are the academic partners, Esperia Healthcare is the healthcare partner, and US-Bangla Airlines is the travel partner. The Business Standard, The Financial Express,  Channel 24, Somoy Tv,  Daily Purbokone are the media partners of this event.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

4h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

5h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

40m | Videos
Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

2h | Videos
Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

3h | Videos
17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17h | Videos