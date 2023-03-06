TechnoNext to sponsor Bangladesh's first ever career fair featuring travel, hospitality sector

Photo: Courtesy

TechnoNext, a leading software technology company will sponsor Bangladesh's first-ever job and career fair featuring the travel and hospitality sector, said a press release.

The Bangladesh Monitor will organise the fair at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on 19-20 March. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, MP will formally inaugurate the two-day fair.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor and Zahid Hossain Chowdhury, chief technology officer, TechnoNext Ltd, inked the sponsorship deal on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held the former's office in the capital on Sunday (5 March).

"Those seeking to pursue a career in the aviation, hospitality and travel industry will find excellent opportunities at the fair," said Kazi Wahidul Alam.

He further said that the country requires plenty of skilled manpower to cater to the growing travel trade industry and to tap its full potential. Hence, the upcoming job and career fair is surely a timely initiative to attract young talents to this promising sector.