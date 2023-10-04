Technomedia receives Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award

Corporates

Press Release
04 October, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 11:13 am

Technomedia receives Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award

A total of 12 industrial units received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' in six categories at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday

Press Release
04 October, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 11:13 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Technomedia Limited has received the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022" in the small industries category for its special contribution to the nation's economy.

The distribution ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022 was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (3 October), reads a press release. 

President Md Shahabuddin handed over the award to Dr Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Technomedia Limited.

A total of 12 industrial units received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' in six categories at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

Attending as chief guest, President Mohammed Shahabuddin handed over a golden crest and certificate of honour to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam. 

Among others, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were also present as special guests. 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the event, while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana delivered a welcome speech. 

Technomedia Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

3h | Features
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

21h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

21h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

34m | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

13h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

17h | TBS Economy