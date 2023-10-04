Technomedia receives Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award

Technomedia Limited has received the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022" in the small industries category for its special contribution to the nation's economy.

The distribution ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022 was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (3 October), reads a press release.

President Md Shahabuddin handed over the award to Dr Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Technomedia Limited.

A total of 12 industrial units received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' in six categories at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

Attending as chief guest, President Mohammed Shahabuddin handed over a golden crest and certificate of honour to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam.

Among others, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were also present as special guests.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the event, while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana delivered a welcome speech.