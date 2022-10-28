Techno Drugs represents Bangladesh at 'Africa Health 2022'

Techno Drugs Limited has represented Bangladesh at 'Africa Health 2022', an influential healthcare exhibition on the African continent.

The health care exhibition was held at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 26 October to 28 October, 2022, said a press release.

For over 10 years, Africa Health has been bridging the gap between the business of healthcare, knowledge development, and skills development through meaningful connections.

The rewound pharmaceutical company, Techno Drugs Ltd, won the healthcare market through quality products, strong distribution channels, and doctor-patient acceptance.

The pharmaceutical company has automated the entire medicine distribution process from pharmaceutical companies to consumers using three different products: anti-cancer medicine, veterinary medicine, and human health care medicine.

Shah Jalal Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Techno Drugs Ltd said, "Bangladesh is not behind in the world of pharmaceutical industries any more. Our journey started in 1996 with veterinary medicines at a period when the market was dominated by expensive imported products. Techno Drugs Ltd. grew steadily in the market thanks to its consistently high-quality products and excellent customer service. It soon became the first company in the country to sell veterinary medicine.

Arefeen Raafi Ahmed, executive director of Techno Drugs Ltd, said, "After ensuring a strong foothold in the veterinary medicine market, Techno Drugs Ltd entered into human medicine formulation in 2003. Beginning with human drugs, Techno Drugs Ltd introduced a significant number of molecules in the local market, which have never been introduced before. At present, our company is the largest contraceptive injectable manufacturer and supplier to the government of Bangladesh. We are pleased to share that Techno Drugs Ltd is one of the five contraceptive implant manufacturers in the world and the first of its kind in Bangladesh.