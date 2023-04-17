Tech accessories brand Ugreen starts journey in Bangladesh

Tech accessories brand Ugreen recently started its journey in Bangladesh with a grand opening ceremony.

Officials, partners and businessmen of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited is the official distributor of Ugreen in Bangladesh. From now on, all kinds of Ugreen's official accessories will be available in the country's market through Smart Technologies.

Besides, Smart Technologies will provide marketing and after-sales services for Ugreen's tech products across the country through its partners.

Officials of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited said currently about 40 million people are using the popular brand Ugreen products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Launched in 2012, in no time Ugreen became a popular brand for its quality and unique designs. Ugreen products are highly demanded especially among Apple product users.

Officials of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited said, "We are overwhelmed to be the distributor of a popular brand like Ugreen. Smart Technologies is always working to deliver quality and popular products to the customers. In that continuation, another popular technology brand Ugreen has joined Smart Technologies.

"Smart Technologies is now an authorised distributor of Ugreen. In addition, Ugreen and Smart Technologies will be able to meet the needs of all the products and accessories of Ugreen products to quality-seeking buyers in Bangladesh."