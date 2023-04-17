Tech accessories brand Ugreen starts journey in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
17 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:32 pm

Related News

Tech accessories brand Ugreen starts journey in Bangladesh

Press Release
17 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:32 pm
Tech accessories brand Ugreen starts journey in Bangladesh

Tech accessories brand Ugreen recently started its journey in Bangladesh with a grand opening ceremony. 

Officials, partners and businessmen of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited is the official distributor of Ugreen in Bangladesh. From now on, all kinds of Ugreen's official accessories will be available in the country's market through Smart Technologies. 

Besides, Smart Technologies will provide marketing and after-sales services for Ugreen's tech products across the country through its partners.

Officials of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited said currently about 40 million people are using the popular brand Ugreen products in more than 100 countries worldwide. 

Launched in 2012, in no time Ugreen became a popular brand for its quality and unique designs. Ugreen products are highly demanded especially among Apple product users. 

Officials of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited said, "We are overwhelmed to be the distributor of a popular brand like Ugreen. Smart Technologies is always working to deliver quality and popular products to the customers. In that continuation, another popular technology brand Ugreen has joined Smart Technologies.

"Smart Technologies is now an authorised distributor of Ugreen. In addition, Ugreen and Smart Technologies will be able to meet the needs of all the products and accessories of Ugreen products to quality-seeking buyers in Bangladesh."

Smart Technologies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

9h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

11h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

12h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

5h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

8h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

10h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

10h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan