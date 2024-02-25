Team Pharma holds annual sales & marketing conference 2024

Team Pharmaceuticals Limited conducted its annual sales & marketing conference on 22 February at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar.

The conference, led by Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of TEAM Group, focused on reviewing the company's achievements and challenges in the past year and setting objectives for 2024, reads a press release.

High-ranking officials including Director & COO M A Monsur, Director of Sales & Distribution Md Abdul Wahab, and Executive Director of Marketing Dipak Kumar Saha, alongside other sales and marketing leaders from across the country, participated in the event.

Discussions centred on last year's sales performance, future sales planning, promotional strategies for 2024, and upcoming human resource policies.

The event also recognised the best performers of 2023 across various categories and concluded with a musical performance by popular singer Oishi.

