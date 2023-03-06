A team of bikers from Bangladesh reach India's Goa

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 09:15 pm

Related News

A team of bikers from Bangladesh reach India's Goa

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
A team of bikers from Bangladesh reach India&#039;s Goa

A group of eight bikers and YouTubers from Bangladesh achieved a unique feat by riding a TVS Apache RTR model motorcycle for over 3500 km from Dhaka to Goa, a state of India.

The team took only 8 days to complete the entire journey.

The members of this team are SM Naveed Ishtiaq Taru, Saifullah Sani, Apache Owners Group member Ashiq Mahmud, Md Touhiduzzaman Zia, Joy Dey, Alif-al-Shafin and Bike BD Group member Tahsan Khan and Md Kamruzzaman Shubo.

The purpose of their trip is to participate in the most interesting biking festival of the subcontinent 'TVS Motosoul 2023'.

It is a two-day festival that brings the biking community from all over the world under one umbrella. 

Bikers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

10h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

10h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

11h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

2h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

5h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college