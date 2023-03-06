A team of bikers from Bangladesh reach India's Goa

A group of eight bikers and YouTubers from Bangladesh achieved a unique feat by riding a TVS Apache RTR model motorcycle for over 3500 km from Dhaka to Goa, a state of India.

The team took only 8 days to complete the entire journey.

The members of this team are SM Naveed Ishtiaq Taru, Saifullah Sani, Apache Owners Group member Ashiq Mahmud, Md Touhiduzzaman Zia, Joy Dey, Alif-al-Shafin and Bike BD Group member Tahsan Khan and Md Kamruzzaman Shubo.

The purpose of their trip is to participate in the most interesting biking festival of the subcontinent 'TVS Motosoul 2023'.

It is a two-day festival that brings the biking community from all over the world under one umbrella.