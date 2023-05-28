TBS, SRO Foundation partner to promote Bangladesh Economics Olympiad

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 06:22 pm

Related News

TBS, SRO Foundation partner to promote Bangladesh Economics Olympiad

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 06:22 pm
TBS, SRO Foundation partner to promote Bangladesh Economics Olympiad

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) has announced its nationwide campaign Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) 2023, to help young minds showcase their economic and financial prowess and vie for national and international recognition.

The Business Standard and Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation (SRO Foundation) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 27 May to promote the campaign, reads a press release.

Presented by IDLC Finance, the campaign will cover economics, finance, and business case solving.

 Since its inception in 2019, the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad helped students secure numerous medals in esteemed competitions such as the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) and the World Economics Cup (WEC). 

Notably, the national team has earned accolades including Special Mention, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals across multiple countries, demonstrating their exceptional aptitude and dedication to the field of Economics.

Expressing their gratitude, the SRO Foundation, IDLC Finance and The Business Standard extend heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad. 

This includes the esteemed members of the National Committee, chaired by the eminent Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, and the Executive Committee, led by Md Al-Amin Parvez, President of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad Committee (BDEOC). 

As partners, SRO Foundation and The Business Standard are fully committed to the success of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, the release read.

TBS / SRO Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

8h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

2h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

8h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget