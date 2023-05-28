TBS, SRO Foundation partner to promote Bangladesh Economics Olympiad

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) has announced its nationwide campaign Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) 2023, to help young minds showcase their economic and financial prowess and vie for national and international recognition.

The Business Standard and Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation (SRO Foundation) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 27 May to promote the campaign, reads a press release.

Presented by IDLC Finance, the campaign will cover economics, finance, and business case solving.

Since its inception in 2019, the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad helped students secure numerous medals in esteemed competitions such as the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) and the World Economics Cup (WEC).

Notably, the national team has earned accolades including Special Mention, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals across multiple countries, demonstrating their exceptional aptitude and dedication to the field of Economics.

Expressing their gratitude, the SRO Foundation, IDLC Finance and The Business Standard extend heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

This includes the esteemed members of the National Committee, chaired by the eminent Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, and the Executive Committee, led by Md Al-Amin Parvez, President of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad Committee (BDEOC).

As partners, SRO Foundation and The Business Standard are fully committed to the success of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, the release read.