TBS offers discount on subscription for EBL cardholders

The Business Standard (TBS) has signed an agreement with Eastern Bank Limited under which special discount on TBS subscriptions will be offered to EBL cardholders.

TBS Publisher and Executive Editor Sharier Khan and Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL M Khorshed Anowar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

EBL Head of Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Bin Mazid Khan, from EBL and DGM Circulation of The Business Standard Mir Md Abul Hasan were present on the occasion among others.