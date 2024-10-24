TBS hosts a programme for PUPROA officials

24 October, 2024, 12:00 pm
TBS hosts a programme for PUPROA officials

The Business Standard organised a programme to exchange views with the Private University Public Relations Officers' Association (PUPROA).

Mr Inam Ahmed, Editor of The Business Standard, Chowdhury Khaled Masood, Managing Editor, and Shakawat Liton, Deputy Executive Editor, were present.

35 Public Relations representatives from private universities attended the programme. At the meet-and-greet session, views were shared, and the contribution of private universities to higher education in Bangladesh was discussed.

