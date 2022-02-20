Taza Barbeque House launched in Dhaka

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 11:19 am

Taza Barbeque House officially started its trial journey as a site of Saudi-Bangladesh friends group of company in Dhaka recently.

"I feel very honored and humbled to be a part of this. Here, on behalf of all the staff, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you, express my heartfelt appreciation for your presence on the trial of Taza BBQ house," said chairman of the company.

Taza BBQ house is the brainchild and dream of 14 friends inspired by traditional Arabic cuisine. 
They wanted to bring the real taste of barbeque here. 

Juices and various kinds of special coffee would also be available. Our goal is that our customer enjoys exceptional service and friendliness in a clean and healthy atmosphere.
 

