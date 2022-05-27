‘Taste of Australia’ food promotion launched at Unimart 

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:33 pm

'Taste of Australia' food promotion launched at Unimart 

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:33 pm
‘Taste of Australia’ food promotion launched at Unimart 

"Taste of Australia", a promotion campaign featuring premium Australian food products available in Bangladesh, has been launched at Unimart Gulshan. 

Organised by the  Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Dhaka,  on Thursday (27 May), the campaign will be open at Unimart Gulshan store until 1 June and Dhanmondi store from 2 to 8 June. 

Australian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer inaugurated the promotion and inspected the  Australian products available on the shelves. 

"I encourage everyone to visit these stores and  see the range of premium Australian products available in Bangladesh," the High  Commissioner said. 

Among those present during the inauguration were Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid, Associate  Director, United Group, Minhaz Chowdhury, Director, Trade & Investment, Austrade, and other officials from the Australian High Commission in Dhaka. 

The event is being organised as part of the Australian High Commission's continuing celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-Australia / unimart

