Taskin Ahmed signed as Turaag Active’s new Brand Ambassador

Corporates

22 August, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:12 pm

The renowned activewear brand has recently signed Taskin Ahmed, the essential member of the Bangladesh Tigers' pace department, as its Brand Ambassador. 

The signing ceremony took place at the Turaag Active head office, with the presence of Faiaz Rahman, founder and director of Turaag Active, and other senior officials from the organization, reads a press release.

A brand of Wave Riders, Turaag Active has been redefining the contemporary market for activewear by incorporating modern fashion technology, design and innovation. It has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts, particularly among those from the younger generation, who give style and comfort an equal priority. As a sportsman who is consistently striving to achieve a better physical and mental fitness, Taskin Ahmed genuinely adopts this very lifestyle and philosophy and therefore has been chosen by Turaag Active as the perfect face to represent the brand.

"We are thrilled to onboard Taskin Ahmed as our Brand Ambassador," said Faiaz Rahman, founder and director of Turaag Active. 

"He definitely shows the integrity to inspire many individuals to embrace an energetic and fashionable lifestyle that seamlessly blends fashion and functionality. And this is where Turaag Active's vision to infuse uniqueness perfectly merges. Together, we aim to champion a new era of versatile and trendsetting activewear, motivating people to stay confident and fashion-forward," he added.

Following the partnership, Tasking Ahmed will take part in various marketing and promotional activities for Turaag Active from now onwards.

Taskin Ahmed / Turaag Active

