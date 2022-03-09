Tarique Afzal reappointed as AB Bank MD 

Tarique Afzal has been reappointed as the president and managing director of the bank for the second consecutive time.

He took over as the president and managing director in 8 July, 2019 and his reappointment will be effective from 8 July, 2022 after completion of his current tenure and will continue till 7 July, 2027, read a press release.

The bank has consistently registered growth in revenue during his tenure in the bank, resulting in the operating profit being doubled by the end of year 2021.

The bank's risk assets also improved substantially with the reduction of non-performing loans and gains made in recovery through sustained pressure on defaulting clients and selective litigation.

It may also be mentioned that the cost income ratio during this period reduced to 48% from 65%.

Tarique Afzal started his banking career as a young professional in the late 1980s in London, UK. Later, he served in TD Bank (Canada), ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered Bank in Bangladesh. He also held senior positions in Bank Alfalah and BRAC Bank.

Tarique Afzal has an MBA in Finance and Marketing. He also has two certification awards and is the author of Emergence of new Era book on SMEs and Women entrepreneurship in Bangladesh.