Tarique Afzal reappointed as AB Bank MD 

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 05:31 pm

Related News

Tarique Afzal reappointed as AB Bank MD 

The bank has consistently registered growth in revenue during his tenure in the bank, resulting in the operating profit being doubled by the end of year 2021

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 05:31 pm
Tarique Afzal reappointed as AB Bank MD 

Tarique Afzal has been reappointed as the president and managing director of the bank for the second consecutive time. 

He took over as the president and managing director in 8 July, 2019 and his reappointment will be effective from 8 July, 2022 after completion of his current tenure and will continue till 7 July, 2027, read a press release.

The bank has consistently registered growth in revenue during his tenure in the bank, resulting in the operating profit being doubled by the end of year 2021.

The bank's risk assets also improved substantially with the reduction of non-performing loans and gains made in recovery through sustained pressure on defaulting clients and selective litigation. 

It may also be mentioned that the cost income ratio during this period reduced to 48% from 65%.

Tarique Afzal started his banking career as a young professional in the late 1980s in London, UK. Later, he served in TD Bank (Canada), ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered Bank in Bangladesh. He also held senior positions in Bank Alfalah and BRAC Bank.

Tarique Afzal has an MBA in Finance and Marketing. He also has two certification awards and is the author of Emergence of new Era book on SMEs and Women entrepreneurship in Bangladesh.

Top News

AB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

5h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

5h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

7h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

8h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

32m | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

32m | Videos
MCC says Mankading no longer ‘unfair play’

MCC says Mankading no longer ‘unfair play’

37m | Videos
Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

37m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market