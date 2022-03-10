Tarek Reaz Khan made new MD, CEO of Padma Bank

Tarek Reaz Khan has joined Padma Bank Limited as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year tenure with effect from Wednesday.

Tarek previously served as deputy managing director and COO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, claims a statement.

After completing MA in Marketing from Dhaka University, Tarek started his career with Beximco Group as a management trainee in 1994.

He started his banking career with the Standard Chartered Bank as a trainee officer in 1997 and worked there till 2013.

He also served at The Premier Bank Ltd and Bank Alfalah Bangladesh.

On the eve of his joining, Tarek said, "I am very excited to take up this new challenge. Together with the employees, we will take Padma Bank Limited to a new height. I believe we will be able to deliver the best customer experience in the coming days."