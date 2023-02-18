TAP signs agreement with PayWell

Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) has recently signed an agreement with CloudWell Digital Services Limited (PayWell) to facilitate mobile financial services throughout Bangladesh. 

This partnership will help to strengthen the presence of mobile financial services in rural areas and contribute towards Smart Bangladesh initiatives, reads a press release.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, CEO of Trust Axiata Digital Limited and Mohammad Kudratullah, chief operating officer of CloudWell Digital Services Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Head of Corporate Affairs Ashikur Rahman, head of Regional Sales Muhammad Kamruzzaman, head of School banking Md Burhanul Islam of TAP and on behalf of PayWell head of Strategy & Planning Mehraz Mueed, lead of New Business & Partnership Tokee Mesbah Uddin, head of Enterprise Sales Sayed Taslim Mahmood were present at the event.
 

