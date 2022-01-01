tap reduces cash out charge for new year

Corporates

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 08:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Trust Axiata Pay "tap", a mobile financial services (MFS) provider in the country, has reduced its cash out charge for withdrawing money to make customer transactions more affordable.

In every thousand, the reduced charge will be Tk14.70 from any agent point in the country for any tap's general account customers, said a press release.

The new price will be available for cashing out through the app. The Tk14.70 will include all charges, including Vat.

tap Chief Executive Officer Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "The MFS company is focused on making digital lifestyle available for everyone in the country."

"We have now reduced the cash out charge to send a good message for the New Year. We have promised to make all the efforts to help enable a digital lifestyle for everyone in the country. The reduction in charge is part of that initiative. "  

Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, chairman of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, the company that owns 'tap', launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on 28 July.

Tap is a joint venture company of Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

