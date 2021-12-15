`tap’ offers Tk50 bonus for new users from 16 Dec

15 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Mobile financial payment service Trust Axiata Pay - brand name styled as 'tap' - announced a new bonus campaign on the occasion of Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day. 

During the campaign time new registered users can get Tk50 to their account as a reward.
 
The campaign will run from 16 December to 31 March, 2022, during which newly registered users can get Tk50 cash. The new users will get Tk25 upon registration and Tk25 money back on mobile recharge, making up a total of Tk50 reward. 

`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. 

The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce.

Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, Chairman, Trust Axiata Digital Limited, company that owns 'tap', was launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on July 28.

tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

