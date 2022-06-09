TAP to facilitate FairMart customers

Mobile financial service - Trust Axiata Pay or 'TAP' and E-commerce marketplace FairMart have signed an agreement recently to facilitate shopping of their users ahead of the coming Eid.

As a part of its strategic partnership under this agreement 'TAP' users can now pay through 'TAP' on every purchase from FairMart.

The agreement was signed at the FairMart head office situated at Banani in the capital, Dhaka.

Ashikur Rahman, Head of Corporate Affairs & Media Relations, Trust Axiata Pay and Md. Ataul Haque, Head of Business, Fairmart Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md. Nazrul Islam Zaman, Head of Product, Trust Axiata Pay, Asif Bin Mujib, Deputy General Manager, Merchant Management of Trust Axiata Pay, Zahid Islam Aayaz, Deputy Manager, Marketing of FairMart Ltd, Sheikh Fuad Ahmed, Deputy Manager, Logistic Operations, Fair Group BD, and Limon Johan Corraya, Assistant Manager (Finance), FML were also present at the event.

Regarding the agreement, Ashikur Rahman said, "TAP has always focused on the lifestyle of the people from its commencement. Now everyone is habituated to online shopping. Therefore, we have introduced the discount facility for the users to render an enjoyable shopping experience to them."

Md. Ataul Haque said, "FairMart is a reliable and safe platform when it comes to online shopping. We hope/believe our consumers/users will enjoy and benefit from using 'TAP'.