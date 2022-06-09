TAP to facilitate FairMart customers

Corporates

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

TAP to facilitate FairMart customers

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 01:29 pm
TAP to facilitate FairMart customers

Mobile financial service - Trust Axiata Pay or 'TAP' and E-commerce marketplace FairMart have signed an agreement recently to facilitate shopping of their users ahead of the coming Eid.

As a part of its strategic partnership under this agreement 'TAP' users can now pay through 'TAP' on every purchase from FairMart.

The agreement was signed at the FairMart head office situated at Banani in the capital, Dhaka.

Ashikur Rahman, Head of Corporate Affairs & Media Relations, Trust Axiata Pay and Md. Ataul Haque, Head of Business, Fairmart Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md. Nazrul Islam Zaman, Head of Product, Trust Axiata Pay, Asif Bin Mujib, Deputy General Manager, Merchant Management of Trust Axiata Pay, Zahid Islam Aayaz, Deputy Manager, Marketing of FairMart Ltd, Sheikh Fuad Ahmed, Deputy Manager, Logistic Operations, Fair Group BD, and Limon Johan Corraya, Assistant Manager (Finance), FML were also present at the event.

Regarding the agreement, Ashikur Rahman said, "TAP has always focused on the lifestyle of the people from its commencement. Now everyone is habituated to online shopping. Therefore, we have introduced the discount facility for the users to render an enjoyable shopping experience to them."

Md. Ataul Haque said, "FairMart is a reliable and safe platform when it comes to online shopping. We hope/believe our consumers/users will enjoy and benefit from using 'TAP'.

TAP / MFS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The colours ooze out of the shop as they set up shop after dark. Bright lights and festively lit, hot pink LED light strips decorating the shop will enrapture you in a fiesta of brilliant colours and tantalising food smells. Photo: Noor-A -Alam

WaffleUp: Square is the new heart

3h | Food
Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Not enough to manage inflation, little for social safety

5h | Budget
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

TBS carrier talks with artist couple

TBS carrier talks with artist couple

2h | Videos
CPD's reaction to FY23 budget

CPD's reaction to FY23 budget

2h | Videos
Tom and Jerry are still popular after 80 years

Tom and Jerry are still popular after 80 years

3h | Videos
Students discuss education budget

Students discuss education budget

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble