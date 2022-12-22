tap brings DPS facility to customers

Corporates

Press release
22 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

tap brings DPS facility to customers

Press release
22 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 01:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Trust Axiata Pay-tap, one of the country's leading mobile financial service providers, brings a DPS facility for its customers. The initiative easily facilitates General and Shariah-based Islamic savings with mutual initiative of tap and Mutual Trust Bank.

tap and Mutual Trust Bank jointly launces the service facility of DPS On 21 December at the MTB head office Gulshan, Dhaka, read a press release.

In the launching event ceremony, Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap; Shahjalal Uddin, Vice President, Commercial;  Mozibor Rahman, Consultant, Technology, Ashikur Rahman Habibi Rabbi, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, Nazrul Islam Zaman, Head of Product, Tokee Mesbah Uddin, Senior manager product Management,  Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of MTB,  Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD & CRO,  Rais Uddin Ahmad, DMD & CAMLCO,  Khalid Mahmood Khan, DMD & CBO, Shafquat Hossain, Head of retail banking,    Khalid Hossin, Division Head of Digital Banking, Md. Arif Bin Idrish, Divisional Head, Islamic Banking were present.

tap customers neither have to stand in a queue nor visit a bank to make payment for the DPS service.  Anyone can easily open and operate an account through the tap app. Through tap, a certain amount of money every month would be deposited automatically into the designated bank account.

For savings, both general and Islamic DPS can be opened. By accessing the tap app, anyone can easily avail the DPS facility by opening an account and providing information about how much money you will pay per month and certain months.

The user also provides information on which date of the month the money will be deducted from their tap account. The payment information would be notified by the tap apps. Notably, the amount of Islamic DPS will not be added to the general banking stream however, the amount will be earmarked separately. Wherein, the customers will get their share of the profit.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, CEO of tap has said, "Digital banking service is now one step ahead with tap. We always try to make our customers able to take advantage of various payment options with tap Wallet. Now, marginal people of our country very easily can save digitally at home and manage DPS from tap wallet. There is no substitute for savings services for future financial benefits."

Md Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank also added that, "There is no alternative to savings considering the financial security and planning of the future. Banking facilities are now at the grip of hand with the endowment of technology."

To get more details about the DPS service, anyone can contact tap official number-16733 or 09612201201.

TAP / DPS Payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

14h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

5h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

17h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

18h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

19h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

20h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI