Tanvir Shahriar receives DYDF Change Maker award

Ranks FC Properties CEO Engineer Tanvir Shahriar Rimon received the "Change Maker" award from Dhrubatara Youth Development Foundation, a civil society organization, in recognition of the successful implementation of various innovations in the real estate sector.

The award was presented at the divisional conference of the Dhrubatara Foundation at Bangabandhu Auditorium in Chittagong on Friday.

Dr. Anupam Sen, renowned social scientist and Ekushey padak awardee, handed over the awards.

Vice Chancellor of the Veterinary University Dr. Gautam Buddha Das, Co-founder and Executive director of DYDF Arko Chakraborty were present there among others.