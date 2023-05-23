Nagad MD wins Kotler Iconic Achiever of the Year Award

23 May, 2023, 09:30 pm
Nagad MD wins Kotler Iconic Achiever of the Year Award

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, has been conferred the Kotler Iconic Achiever of the Year-2023 Award in recognition of his innovation approaches in business management and exceptional performance in marketing systems.

Kotler Awards, which are named after Dr Philip Kotler, a celebrated marketing and management guru, have formally been introduced in Bangladesh from this year to recognise outstanding marketing campaigns, initiatives, and professionals who have contributed excellently to advance the marketing landscape in the country, reads a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Monday handed over the prestigious Kotler Award to Tanvir A Mishuk at a gala night held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka during the Modern Marketing Summit 2023.

The event was jointly organised by Northern Education Group and Kotler Impact Inc, a leading marketing consultancy firm.

Prime Minister's economic adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman was present as a distinguished guest at the programme.

Dr Fahim Kibria, chief marketing officer of Kotlar Impact, and Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, vice-chancellor of Northern University of Bangladesh, were also present at the event.

