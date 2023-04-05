Tanvir Ahmed elected vice president of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and Exporters Association

05 April, 2023, 01:15 pm
Tanvir Ahmed elected vice president of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and Exporters Association

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tanvir Ahmed, the managing director of Sheltech Ceramics, has been elected as the vice president of the Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) for the 2023-2024 term.

The appointment is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the growth of the ceramics industry in Bangladesh, said a press release. 

He has been an integral part of the ceramics industry in Bangladesh for several years and has played a pivotal role in its development. His extensive experience and strategic insights have been instrumental in driving the industry towards greater heights. In addition to his role as the managing director of Sheltech Group, Tanvir Ahmed heads one of the leading conglomerates in Bangladesh, Envoy Legacy, which has its roots in apparel manufacturing.

Currently, he serves as a director for the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka.

As of 2022, the ceramics industry in Bangladesh has seen an investment of around $2 billion, with country-wide sales reaching nearly $1 billion .

Moreover, the industry has achieved an export value of $40 million worldwide. The industry has tremendous potential for growth and is expected to contribute significantly to the country's economy in the coming years.

