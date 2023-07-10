Tanveer Ahmad elected vice chairman of Islami Bank

Dr Tanveer Ahmad has been elected as vice chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, reads a press release.

He completed MBBS in the year 2009 from University of Science and Technology Chittagong. He obtained Doctor of Medicine degree in cardiology in the January 2017 from Sir Salimullah Medical College under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

He joined United hospital in the year 2017 in the Post Doctor Felloship Programme in the Department of Cardiology and is currently working as a cardiologist in the same Hospital.

He was awarded scholarship for observer fellowship in USA in the year 2023 under the PHA programme.

He has more than 30 presentations and publications in national and international seminars and journals. He participated in many workshops and training programmes in home and abroad including focused courses in USA, South Korea and India.

He is life member of Bangladesh Cardiac Society, Bangladesh Society of Cardiac Intervention and Bangladesh Echocardiographic Society. Besides he is also the Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Heart Failure & Research Foundation and Board member of IPDI Foundation (Interactive Professional Development Initiatives).

