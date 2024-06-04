Tanjil Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Prime Bank PLC

The Board of Directors of Prime Bank has unanimously re-elected Tanjil Chowdhury as Chairman for the third consecutive term (2024-26).

He first assumed the Office of the Chairman of the Board in 2020. During his two tenures, the Bank received multiple accolades for being the best digital bank, innovative products & services, environment & social governance, gender diversity, sustainability, and leadership from reputed international awarding authorities & institutions.

Chowdhury is the Managing Director of East Coast Group (ECG), a diversified conglomerate with more than 45 years of experience in energy & downstream hydrocarbons, and an advisor to British International Investment (BII), UK's development financial institution established in 1948.

Chowdhury was an elected director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for two terms (2014 - 2021).

He is former President of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) as well as Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB).

Chowdhury has completed his Masters in International Management (Finance concentration) from King's College London (KCL). He is an ACCA applied skills (FHEQ) Level 6 qualified professional.