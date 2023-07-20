Tanir Hasnain Moin becomes Rupali Bank's General Manager

Deputy General Manager of Rupali Bank, Tanvir Hasnain Moin, has been promoted to the post of general manager.

The Financial Institutions Divisions under the Ministry of Finance has recently issued a notification in this regard, according to a press release.

After getting promotion, Tanvir joined the bank's head office.

Prior to this he was working as Head of Industrial Credit Department at Head Office of Rupali Bank Limited.

Tanvir Hasnain Moin started his career at Rupali Bank in 1998 as a Probationary Senior Officer through the Bankers Recruitment Committee (BRC).